﻿Highway 249 extension opens this weekend, East Beltway closes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The extension of Highway 249 between FM-1774 in Pinehurst to FM-1488 in Magnolia opens Saturday. The road will be tolled, but tolls are waived until an undetermined date later this fall.

East Sam Houston Tollway

All northbound and southbound lanes of the East Sam Houston Tollway will be blocked off between SH-225 and I-10 all weekend. This includes the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge. A detour from IH-610 to SH-330 is available.

Galleria Area

The US-59 Northbound Ramp to the 610 West Loop Northbound will be closed all weekend. A detour to the 610 southbound lanes and U-turn at Bissonnet is suggested as an alternate route. Additionally, the 610 West Loop Ramp to US-59 Southbound will be closed until Sunday at 5:00 a.m. As an alternate, detour to US-59 northbound and U-turn at Weslayan.

SH-146

Three lanes of SH-146 will be closed southbound from Texas to the Fred Hartman Bridge all weekend. Delays should be expected.

