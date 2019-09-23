24-year-old father killed by stranger in Mercedes along Gulf Freeway: Witness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a southeast Houston parking lot.

Police say two men were in a Jeep when several men approached on the Gulf Freeway and College Avenue at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Romario Enriquez Rivera, 24, was shot and killed in the Jeep.

Rivera's family says he was at a bar having fun with a friend before the shooting. They say he had no enemies.

The other man in the Jeep was also shot and had surgery. He is expected to survive. He told police they had no issues with anyone in the bar and he didn't recognize the shooter. He told police the shooter drove up in a white Mercedes, but no further description is available.

"At this point we don't know if it was a robbery or some type of altercation. There are a few witnesses in the parking lot, we're talking to them," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Rivera leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and his wife of six years. His family says he drove 18-wheelers for a living.
