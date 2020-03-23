Sponsored by The Houston Symphony: Watch the special

Arts & Entertainment

Your support today is more important than ever, as Houston Symphony concerts have been canceled through 2020. Please think about the role that music plays in your life and consider a donation of any amount to sustain your Symphony until our doors are open again. Thank you.

WATCH THE HOUSTON SYMPHONY SPECIAL (LIVING SOUNDTRACKS)
Watch our special Houston Symphony: Living Soundtracks!



The Houston Symphony
The mission of the Houston Symphony is to inspire and engage a large and diverse audience in Greater Houston and beyond through exceptional orchestral and non-orchestral performances, educational programs and community activities. By 2025, the Houston Symphony incisions that they will be America's most relevant and accessible top-ten orchestra. Committed to the highest level of artistic, administrative, board and volunteer quality and performance, The Symphony is a must see for Houstonians and visitors! Learn More

MEET ANDRÉS OROZCO-ESTRADA, MUSIC DIRECTOR
Orozco-Estrada is a dynamic young conductor, intensely musical, technically consummate, and detailed in his preparation and rehearsals. In concert, he radiates on the podium and has a special talent for sharing his admiration of music with his audience. Off the podium, he is sincere, warm and approachable. A natural communicator, Orozco-Estrada is fluent in Spanish, German and English. He is the Houston Symphony's first Hispanic music director. Learn More

Watch segments from the "The World's Orchestra"

Segment 1
The World's Orchestra - Segment 1


Segment 2
The World's Symphony - Segment 2


Segment 3
The World's Orchestra - Segment 3


Segment 4
The World's Orchestra - Segment 4



Segment's From Houston Symphony Presents The Cosmos: An HD Odyssey
Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 1


Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 2


Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 3







VIDEO FROM OUR SPECIAL: SOUNDS OF SUCCESS


SEGMENT 1
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 1

SEGMENT 2
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 2


SEGMENT 3
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 3


