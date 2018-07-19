22 people injured in California military base tent collapse

An accident at Fort Hunter Liggett prompted a major response in Monterey County as a chopper attempting to land kicked up a bunch of dirt and caused a tent structure to collapse. (Credit: Shutterstock)

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, California --
A helicopter blew down at a Central California military base Wednesday night, injuring 22 soldiers - but the injuries were mostly minor, a spokeswoman said.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was landing about 9:30 p.m. when the wind from its rotor caused the tent to collapse, said Amy Phillips, public information officer at the Monterey County base.

Of the 22 reported injuries, most were treated at the scene, but four soldiers were taken to hospitals, she said.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Earlier reports had said up to 30 people were injured.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles south of San Francisco. The sprawling base is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

The accident occurred during an annual training exercise for thousands of Army, Navy, Air Force, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Canadian Armed Forces troops.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
