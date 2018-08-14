22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm in the northern port city of Genoa

MILAN, Italy --
An Italian transport official says 22 people are dead and eight others injured in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.
EMBED More News Videos

At least 20 people are confirmed dead after a bridge collapse in Italy on Tuesday, according to Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's civil protection agency.



An official with Italian firefighters, Amalia Tedeschi, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse. She confirmed that two people had been extracted alive from vehicles, with injuries.

Tedeschi said that sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble looking for more injured and victims. In addition, heavy equipment was being moved in so they could lift pieces of the bridge.

Tedeschi said the part of the bridge that collapsed was about 80 meters (yards) in length. Media reports had earlier put it at 200 meters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbridgecollapse
Top Stories
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Funeral today for Baytown officer found dead near his home
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Show More
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
League City officer saves child locked in hot SUV
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
More News