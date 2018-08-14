22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3953364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 20 people are confirmed dead after a bridge collapse in Italy on Tuesday, according to Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's civil protection agency.

An Italian transport official says 22 people are dead and eight others injured in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.An official with Italian firefighters, Amalia Tedeschi, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse. She confirmed that two people had been extracted alive from vehicles, with injuries.Tedeschi said that sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble looking for more injured and victims. In addition, heavy equipment was being moved in so they could lift pieces of the bridge.Tedeschi said the part of the bridge that collapsed was about 80 meters (yards) in length. Media reports had earlier put it at 200 meters.