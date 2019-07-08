Man shot in the leg while sitting in his bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was shot while he was sitting in his bedroom.
The shooting happened at a home on Shady Grove Lane near White Oak Bayou in northwest Houston around 10:30 Sunday night..
Police say a car with at least two people inside drove by and fired several shots at the home. A 21-year-old man sitting in his bedroom was shot in the leg.
Investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses and get surveillance video to identify the shooters.
RELATED:
Bullet misses infant by inches in shooting that hit Pasadena mother in the head
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News