Man shot in the leg while sitting in his bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was shot while he was sitting in his bedroom.The shooting happened at a home on Shady Grove Lane near White Oak Bayou in northwest Houston around 10:30 Sunday night..Police say a car with at least two people inside drove by and fired several shots at the home. A 21-year-old man sitting in his bedroom was shot in the leg.Investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses and get surveillance video to identify the shooters.RELATED: