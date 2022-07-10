fatal shooting

21-year-old killed in drug-related shooting at northwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a drug-related shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, police said.

On Friday evening, officers responded to a shooting at the Summercrest Apartments at 3950 Hollister.

Houston police said they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the upper left side of his body.


Investigators believe the suspect chased and shot the victim after a drug-related argument.

One suspect is in custody.
