Top destinations to visit in 2023 and booking hacks for Airbnb to get the best bang for your buck

Airbnb announced new ways to search for and book homes on the platform in response to the number of customers choosing longer stays.

Airbnb's revenue has continued to break records since the pandemic as its user base continues to balloon year after year.

2023 is shaping up to be another big year for the platform. After pausing the program during the pandemic, the platform is reinvesting again in "Airbnb Experiences," so guests can book not just their room but activities too. CEO Brian Chesky recently announced changes to make Airbnb's fee structure more transparent and cut back checkout tasks, potentially improving the overall user-friendliness of the platform.

With the top ten trending destinations for next year revealed, now is the time to plan ahead for your globetrotting odyssey. Here are the most in-demand cities for next year as well as some saving hacks for booking to get the most value out of the platform.

Top Destinations 2023

Airbnb recently released its top trending global travel destinations for the new year. These are based on searches made this year on the platform for future 2023 check-ins.

A quick glance at the list reveals far-flung tropical destinations are in high demand, suggesting post-pandemic revenge travel may still be driving travelers to go the extra distance to satisfy their pent-up wanderlust. Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand all have multiple cities in the top ten. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of these destinations boast sunny seaside scenery.

Topping the top ten is Málaga, on Spain's southern coast. The birthplace of Picasso, Málaga is filled with a kaleidoscope of ancient architectural monuments, from Arabic fortresses to Roman theaters and from Phonecian castles to medieval cathedrals.

One highlight event is the Feria de Málaga, a traditional festival held during August that features fireworks, patron saint processions, flamenco, and bullfights and sees the streets packed with revelers from morning and through to late at night.

Travelers are also gearing up to head 'Down Under.' Coming in second spot is Sydney, Australia, which boasts picturesque, surfable beaches and stunning cityscapes.

In third spot is coffee mecca Melbourne, Australia, followed by 'City of Sails' Auckland in neighboring New Zealand.

In fifth place is Bangkok, Thailand. Renowned for its vibrant street life, exquisite temples, and distinctive cuisine, Thailand's capital has been a popular hub for tourists in Southeast Asia for many years. Now, with resurgent bookings to Thailand lifting accommodation occupancy rates back up from their pandemic lows, Bangkok is well and truly back on the map for 2023.

In sixth place comes Queenstown, New Zealand. A favorite for thrill seekers, this city on New Zealand's south island packs a punch with many extreme sports and outdoor activities.

In seventh and eighth place are Florianópolis and Porto Seguro, two beautiful seaside destinations in Brazil. In ninth place is Perth, Australia. Technically the world's most isolated city, Perth encompasses one of the world's largest inner city parks (larger than New York's Central Park).

Finally, in tenth spot is Salvador, Brazil, known for its Portuguese colonial architecture and Afro-Brazilian culture.

Savings Hacks

Staying in breathtaking Airbnbs can be a real delight, yet the platform used to be cheaper. During the pandemic, the average Airbnb one-night stay in the US surpassed the price of a hotel room. Nevertheless, there are several hacks guests can use to drag that price back down.

New listings are an excellent place to start when seeking out savings. Hosts of newly-listed properties are typically desperate to get their first guests and good reviews. To make their place more appealing, they typically list it for less. By filtering for newly-listed places, you can take advantage of these underpriced properties that are likely just as good as more established places.

Extending the length of your stay is another surefire way of getting a deal. Guests can test this out by extending their dates past either one week (seven days) or one month (28 days) to see if a discount appears on the booking fee breakdown.

In addition to the length of your stay, you can time when you make the booking for further savings. Many hosts offer discounts for either longer stays or last-minute bookings.

Negotiating with a host is another tried and true strategy for cutting the cost of your booking. The best way to do this is to click on "Contact Host" and chat with the host. It's best not to ask for a discount right away, but instead, develop a rapport with them and then say why you might be requesting a lower price.

Remember to mention what you can offer in return, such as taking better photos of the property for the host to post on the platform, or doing some extra tasks for them, like a spot of gardening.

Depending on how you use it, Airbnb can open new doors and transform your travel experience. The new year is full of promise for more post-pandemic voyaging, and travelers who put in the extra effort to get out and make the most of it will surely enjoy some unforgettable experiences.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.