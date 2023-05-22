Action 13: Submit your 2023 Atlantic hurricane season questions

PREVIOUS VIDEO: Press play to find out how to build an effective severe weather kit with everything you need for the hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season set to begin June 1, we know there are many questions about what to expect.

ABC13 is working to get you answers on everything you need to know about hurricane season on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Use the form below to submit your questions for possible inclusion on Eyewitness News and our Action 13 town hall series.

NOAA is expected to release its official outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday.

In April, Colorado State University released an early outlook indicating we could see 13 named storms and six hurricanes during the Atlantic hurricane season, including two major hurricanes defined as Category 3 or higher.

The average season sees 14 named storms, making Colorado State's early forecast slightly below average for a typical year.