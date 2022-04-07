hurricane

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

EMBED <>More Videos

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said Thursday.

Klotzbach and the university released their annual outlook, which is calling for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures.

El Nino, Klotzbach explained in a tweet, generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes.





The chance for at least one major hurricane making landfall for the entire continental U.S. coastline is at 71%. The average for the last century has been 52%.

Of note for people here in Texas, the probability of a major storm along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville is at 46%.

Major hurricanes are storms that are Category 3, 4, or 5 and those windspeeds will be over 111 mph.

While hurricane season isn't here just yet, the forecast's release is a reminder that you should stay ready as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to affect lives.

You're urged to be prepared the same for every season, regardless of the predicted activity. A below-average Atlantic Hurricane Season was forecasted in 2017, which is the year Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

The most active season on record took place in 2020, when 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes occurred.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. But in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherstormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Harvey victim finally receives new home years after the storm
Is is too late for the Ike Dike to be built?
Harvey victim finally gets help 1,600 days after the storm
Feds: Slow Harvey aid, left 'Houstonians without the help they needed'
TOP STORIES
Bond conditions removed for man accused of trying to kill ex-wife
Houstonians feel effect as pollen count hits record highs
New study finds IRS audits low-income workers at rate 5x higher
Fire weather warning, pollen problems continue Friday
Houston under red flag warning: What you need to know
Houston-area apartment tenants complain of trash not being picked up
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Show More
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
White House calls Abbott's migrant bus plan a 'publicity stunt'
HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme
University of St. Thomas to offer free tuition for eligible freshman
Hermann Park breaks ground on new park, garden, and water space
More TOP STORIES News