Texans' O'Brien talks about DeAndre Hopkins trade for 1st time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of next week's NFL Draft, which is expected to be limited during the current times, Houston Texans head coach and GM Bill O'Brien took questions Thursday for the first time since the blockbuster trade to ship out All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Speaking about his former star, O'Brien essentially asked fans to let it play out for two or three years before evaluating the trade.

Of trying to keep all of his stars, O'Brien told reporters on the video conference that you can't pay "an elite quarterback, an elite tackle, an elite defensive end" and still have money to pay everyone else.




For what he got in return, O'Brien really likes all the moves the team made. Of David Johnson, who comes from the Arizona Cardinals in the Hopkins deal, O'Brien is certain the running back's injury issues won't be a problem, adding Johnson "passed his physical with flying colors."




O'Brien also spoke about incoming wideout Brandin Cooks, who will be seen as the new leading target for Deshaun Watson.



While it's still unclear how the pandemic will affect NFL games, O'Brien believes there should be very accurate testing, and we also need to be "well on the way to a vaccine" before fans can return to stadiums.

The coronavirus has already reshaped the draft, which was supposed to take place in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it will no longer be open to the public and much of the draft will be done remotely.
ESPN reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will even work from home.

For the 2020 draft, the Texans have seven picks overall. It's important to note the Texans do not have a first round pick.

Houston will have the eighth pick in the second round.

You can watch the NFL draft live on ABC13 starting Thursday, April 23.

Here's the breakdown for times and rounds:

  • Round 1 on Thursday, April 23, from 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 24, from 6-10:30 p.m.
  • Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.


