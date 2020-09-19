Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6450761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2020 Emmy Awards: A look at the unprecedented virtual show and how the Academy is making it happen.

This year's Prime Time Emmy Awards, airing Sunday night on ABC, might be a "beautiful disaster," third-time host Jimmy Kimmel admits.

LOS ANGELES -- Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra - a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger.The Television Academy announced Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.Jimmy Kimmel is hosting from Staples Center in Los Angeles and winners will accept their awards from remote locations, but little beyond that has been revealed about what will happen during the show that is being put on under unique pandemic circumstances.The HBO limited series "Watchmen" is the top nominee.Guests set to appear include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul and Oprah Winfrey.