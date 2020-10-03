Houston ISD pleads with families to fill out 2020 census

Filling out the census helps determine the amount of federal funding allocated to different resources in each state, including education. Houston ISD said an accurate depiction of the number of families that live in the area will ensure the district receives the money it needs to serve all students.
About 68,000 families in HISD have not responded to the census, the district said.
The census also impacts the amount of funding that communities receive for special education, classroom technology, teacher training, after school programs and school lunch assistance.
For HISD, this also means financial support to fulfill any technology needs for virtual learning.
The deadline to fill out the census is now Oct. 31.