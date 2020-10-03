census

Houston ISD pleads with families to fill out 2020 census

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census was extended, and school districts in Texas are asking families to participate if they haven't yet.

Filling out the census helps determine the amount of federal funding allocated to different resources in each state, including education. Houston ISD said an accurate depiction of the number of families that live in the area will ensure the district receives the money it needs to serve all students.

READ MORE: 2020 census critical to supporting teachers, students and schools
Census data provides materials for teachers, kids and teens, and without it, your child's school may suffer.



About 68,000 families in HISD have not responded to the census, the district said.

The census also impacts the amount of funding that communities receive for special education, classroom technology, teacher training, after school programs and school lunch assistance.

SEE ALSO: Billions of dollars at stake in 2020 census as Houston falls behind
Knowing the population size determines everything from political representation to school funding, road repairs, where to build a grocery store, disaster relief funds and much more.



For HISD, this also means financial support to fulfill any technology needs for virtual learning.

The deadline to fill out the census is now Oct. 31.
