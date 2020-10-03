Houston ISD pleads with families to fill out 2020 census

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6416511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Census data provides materials for teachers, kids and teens, and without it, your child's school may suffer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census was extended, and school districts in Texas are asking families to participate if they haven't yet.Filling out the census helps determine the amount of federal funding allocated to different resources in each state, including education. Houston ISD said an accurate depiction of the number of families that live in the area will ensure the district receives the money it needs to serve all students.About 68,000 families in HISD have not responded to the census, the district said.The census also impacts the amount of funding that communities receive for special education, classroom technology, teacher training, after school programs and school lunch assistance.For HISD, this also means financial support to fulfill any technology needs for virtual learning.The deadline to fill out the census is now Oct. 31.