census

Houston ISD pleads with families to fill out 2020 census

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census was extended, and school districts in Texas are asking families to participate if they haven't yet.

Filling out the census helps determine the amount of federal funding allocated to different resources in each state, including education. Houston ISD said an accurate depiction of the number of families that live in the area will ensure the district receives the money it needs to serve all students.

READ MORE: 2020 census critical to supporting teachers, students and schools
EMBED More News Videos

Census data provides materials for teachers, kids and teens, and without it, your child's school may suffer.



About 68,000 families in HISD have not responded to the census, the district said.

The census also impacts the amount of funding that communities receive for special education, classroom technology, teacher training, after school programs and school lunch assistance.

SEE ALSO: Billions of dollars at stake in 2020 census as Houston falls behind
EMBED More News Videos

Knowing the population size determines everything from political representation to school funding, road repairs, where to build a grocery store, disaster relief funds and much more.



For HISD, this also means financial support to fulfill any technology needs for virtual learning.

The deadline to fill out the census is now Oct. 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonschool resourcesbudgethouston isdmoneyschool fundingschoolsschoolpublic schoolcensusschool budget
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
New mural in East End holds powerful message
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
Teens riot inside League City treatment center
The move to a cashless society because of a pandemic
Fall festival and corn maze now open in Alvin
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
Tropical Storm Gamma makes landfall in Mexico, a separate storm could develop
Show More
Innocent driver injured in crash with chase suspect
Judge rules 10-month-old to be taken off life support
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19
Veteran Bay City police detective dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
More TOP STORIES News