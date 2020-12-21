community impact newspaper

Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area sees 20% increase in average income

HOUSTON, Texas -- Population growth in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area was tempered by a 10% drop in residents in ZIP code 77006, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

The area as a whole grew by about 1.5%, while Harris County grew by 8.8% in the same time period. ZIP code 77005 added almost 2,400 residents, a 9% increase for the area, which includes West University Place and Rice University-area neighborhoods.

Population growth

The Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area added about 2,000 residents in total in the past five years.

Meanwhile, household incomes also rose more quickly in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area as compared to Harris County overall, according to the ACS data.

Incomes rose the fastest in ZIP code 77030, with households reaching a median income of $90,075, a 26.7% increase in five years, but Bellaire ZIP code 77401 appears to have surpassed 77005 for the highest household median income, with $193,950, in 2019.

Household income

Median household incomes grew by an average of 19.5% in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area. compared to 14.5% for Harris County.

The ACS gathers data from a sampling of the population and may not reflect the total census count that is being finalized for 2020.

This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

Does your salary fit in the ranges above?

