Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area sees 20% increase in average income

The area as a whole grew by about 1.5%, while Harris County grew by 8.8% in the same time period. ZIP code 77005 added almost 2,400 residents, a 9% increase for the area, which includes West University Place and Rice University-area neighborhoods.
Population growth
The Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area added about 2,000 residents in total in the past five years.
Meanwhile, household incomes also rose more quickly in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area as compared to Harris County overall, according to the ACS data.
Incomes rose the fastest in ZIP code 77030, with households reaching a median income of $90,075, a 26.7% increase in five years, but Bellaire ZIP code 77401 appears to have surpassed 77005 for the highest household median income, with $193,950, in 2019.
Household income
Median household incomes grew by an average of 19.5% in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area. compared to 14.5% for Harris County.
The ACS gathers data from a sampling of the population and may not reflect the total census count that is being finalized for 2020.
This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
RELATED: New study shows just how much money you need to earn to be happy in Houston