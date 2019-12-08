Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this day in 2017, snow blanketed the Houston area.
A wintry dusting of snow fell overnight on Dec. 7-8 from College Station to Houston.
Areas closer to the coast like Dickinson and La Marque also experienced snow.
RELATED: Snow in Houston happens more than you think
And while it may seem like a rarity to have snowfall in Houston, it happens more often than you may think. Since 1881, it has snowed 94 times in Houston.
But the mother of all snows came on Valentine's Day in 1895. Houston was hit with 20 inches of snow on Feb. 14 and 15. The snow didn't just fall in Houston. It was a massive storm that dropped snow from Tampico, Mexico to Pensacola, Florida and set records in New Orleans and Alabama.
