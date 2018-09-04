EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3280469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.

18th Street

52 Hooves-Crips/SE 52 Hoovas

59 Bounty Hunters

59 Piru

5th Ward Circle

Aryan Brotherhood

Aryan Circle

Austin Tango Blast (ATX)

Bandidos

Barrio Azteca

Bloods

Crips

Dallas Tango Blast (D-Town)

Fort Worth Tango Blast (Foritos)

Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos (HPL)

Houstone Tango Blast

La Primera

Latin Disciples

Latin Kings (ALKN)

Los Zeta

Mexican Mafia

MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha)

Raza Unida

Rio Grande Valley Tango Blast (Valluco)

San Antonio Tango Blast (Orejones)

Southwest Cholos

Texas Mexican Madia (Mexikanemi)

Texas Syndicate

Treetop Bloods/Hilltop Bloods

West Tango

Gang related signs, symbols or tattoos

Bandanas, flags or rags of a particular color

An increase in weapon incidents

People with distinct nicknames

People with unexplained large amounts of cash and no/limited employment

Drug usage or the sale of drugs

Children with sudden detachment from family members

Group photos displaying hand signs or other gang identifiers

Tattoos written in pen, marker or homemade

Gang violence is a growing concern among Houston neighborhoods and the law enforcement agencies which patrol them.The FBI says these gangs aren't sophisticated or well organized, but use violence to control communities and profit from their crimes.Sadly, 10 children have beenin Houston in the last year.The Houston area alone has, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tells ABC13.But gangs aren't just an inner city problem. The FBI says suburban areas in the Greater Houston area are seeingthrough the sale of illicit drugs.Within time and without law enforcement intervention, the danger to these communities can come in the form of drive-by shootings, homicides and other violent crimes as territory wars break out among rival gangs, the FBI says.In the United States, there are more than 33,000 active and violent street, motorcycle and prison gangs. While this list is not all inclusive, here are just some of the gangs police have identified in the Houston area:If you are concerned gangs might be moving into your area, look for these identifiers. They can be red flags of gang influence in your neighborhood: