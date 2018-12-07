Man charged in 20-year-old woman's murder

Guadalupe Vega, 37, is charged with murder.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say Guadalupe Vega is now charged with murder.

Vega allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Morgan Sproles then dumped her body in southeast Houston earlier this week.

A passerby found the victim unresponsive, lying in the street. The victim had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

Vega was arrested and charged after investigators identified him as a suspect.

Detectives did not say anything about their relationship or what led up to the murder.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.
