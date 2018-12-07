Police say Guadalupe Vega is now charged with murder.Vega allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Morgan Sproles then dumped her body in southeast Houston earlier this week.A passerby found the victim unresponsive, lying in the street. The victim had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.Vega was arrested and charged after investigators identified him as a suspect.Detectives did not say anything about their relationship or what led up to the murder.She was pronounced dead at the scene.