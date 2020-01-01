20-year-old found dead in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead at an apartment complex on New Year's Eve in College Station, according to police.

Ashli Stewart, 20, was found dead at the 2818 Place Apartments located at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway. It's unclear if the woman lived in the apartment where she was found.

Police said the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious, though a cause of death was not immediately released.

According to a post on the College Station Police Department's Facebook page, investigators have ruled the death a homicide.



"At this time, there is not believed to be any danger to the general public," read the Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the College Station police at (979) 764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).

