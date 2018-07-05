Deputies in Missouri are working to figure out what caused the deaths of two young sisters.
Deputies say the mother went outside the family's home Wednesday and found her daughters not breathing. Both are under the age of five.
The mother picked them up and ran to a neighbor's house for help. By the time paramedics got there, the girls were dead.
Deputies have ruled out drowning and anything gun-related.
