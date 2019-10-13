2 young children find mother dead inside NYC apartment

Luz Perez, 40, was found dead early Sunday morning in the bedroom of her home. Authorities said Perez's children were only 2- and 4-years-old, and were left to fend for themselves.
Eyewitness News was told the children banged on their first floor front window, desperate for help, until they got the attention of a stranger outside walking by.
"I feel bad because they took a human being's life, especially a woman," one neighbor said. "Instead of protecting her, someone took her life."
As police removed evidence from the apartment on Sunday night, neighbors were left without answers.
