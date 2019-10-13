2 young children find mother dead inside NYC apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5557853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman found shot to death on walking trail in NW Houston

NEW YORK, New York -- Two young children made a horrifying discovery: their mother's body inside their apartment.Luz Perez, 40, was found dead early Sunday morning in the bedroom of her home. Authorities said Perez's children were only 2- and 4-years-old, and were left to fend for themselves.Eyewitness News was told the children banged on their first floor front window, desperate for help, until they got the attention of a stranger outside walking by."I feel bad because they took a human being's life, especially a woman," one neighbor said. "Instead of protecting her, someone took her life."As police removed evidence from the apartment on Sunday night, neighbors were left without answers.