Grandmother of missing 2-year-old Houston girl begs for her safe return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing 2-year-old from southwest Houston enters its second day and there's still no sign of the little girl.

Maliyah "Tootie" Bass was reported missing Saturday. She is 3-feet-tall and weighs between 38 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.


She was last seen at a park in the 10600 block of Beechnut St., wearing a black tank top with multi-colored polka dots paired with the matching pants and a pair of blue shoes.

Her grandmother cried and begged for her safe return, saying, "She's little. She didn't do anything to anybody."


Tootie was carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter blocks inside.


Texas EquuSearch joined the search, sending people out on foot in the rain.

"Everybody is important for sure, but when you've got a little two-year-old that could be walking down the street alone, it becomes very, very much an emergency," said an EquuSearch spokesperson.

Anyone with information about Tootie's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Desk at (832) 394-1840.
