A child has died after falling out of a window at an apartment building, the Fitchburg Fire Department confirmed.The department said the call came in at 4 p.m. after the 2-year-old girl fell out of a window at the Willow Loft Apartments.The child was taken to the hospital where she died.Cell phone video from a witness showed first responders descending on the apartment building, while police on scene then ran with the girl toward an ambulance.Police are investigating the "unattended death," and investigators are now working to figure out exactly what happened as the district attorney says they cannot give any update yet.