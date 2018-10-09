2-year-old girl dies after falling from 4th floor apartment window

EMBED </>More Videos

A child has died after falling out of a window at an apartment building, the Fitchburg Fire Department confirmed.

FITCHBURG, Massachusetts --
A child has died after falling out of a window at an apartment building, the Fitchburg Fire Department confirmed.

The department said the call came in at 4 p.m. after the 2-year-old girl fell out of a window at the Willow Loft Apartments.

The child was taken to the hospital where she died.

Cell phone video from a witness showed first responders descending on the apartment building, while police on scene then ran with the girl toward an ambulance.

Police are investigating the "unattended death," and investigators are now working to figure out exactly what happened as the district attorney says they cannot give any update yet.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfatal falltoddlerchild death
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News