2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger after mother's arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old boy was left at a fire station in northeast Houston Monday morning by a stranger.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the call of a child found at HFD station No. 44 on Maxey Road came in at 11:45 a.m.

The child's uncle tells Eyewitness News the boy's mother was taken into police custody Sunday night. He says the boy was left in the custody of a man who is not related to the child.

An investigation is ongoing.

