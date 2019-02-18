A 2-year-old boy was left at a fire station in northeast Houston Monday morning by a stranger.According to the Houston Fire Department, the call of a child found at HFD station No. 44 on Maxey Road came in at 11:45 a.m.The child's uncle tells Eyewitness News the boy's mother was taken into police custody Sunday night. He says the boy was left in the custody of a man who is not related to the child.An investigation is ongoing.