2-year-old boy drowns in small pond near Rosenberg home

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a child drowned in a small pond.

The 2-year-old boy was found in the water Monday afternoon in the 6100 block of Eagle Drive in Rosenberg.

Deputies say the boy wandered into a small pond on the family's property.
