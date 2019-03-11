2-year-old boy dies and babysitter hospitalized in apartment fire in southwest Harris County

CVFD is on scene of an apartment fire with a confirmed fatality at the Cozumel Apartments. Scene is under investigation by @hcfmo. Further information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/SizH5F3fZv — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a tragic scene at the Cozumel Apartments in southwest Harris County after a fire took the life of a 2-year-old boy.Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive and found flames coming from one of the units.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reported that a woman was babysitting the child when the fire broke out in the kitchen. She is believed to be 18 or 19 years old and a relative of that child.Officials said they do not know the cause of the fire but said there were smoke alarms in the apartment.