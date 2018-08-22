2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Montgomery County pond

A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning in pond near Conroe.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Montgomery County.

The boy was pulled out of a pond Wednesday afternoon on Timber Switch Road at Sims.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the child's mother was watching him when she went inside her home to check on the boy's sibling.

The boy, who was pushing a toy cart around, appears to have walked into a pond near the family's home and slipped underwater.

Deputies say when the woman returned outside, she found the boy unresponsive in the pond.

The child was taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center after almost 30 minutes of CPR was administered at the scene.

A medic declared the boy dead just before 6:30 p.m.
