2 would-be robbers reportedly shot and killed in NW Harris County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two would-be robbers dead in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deadly shooting happened in the 3200 block of Spring Cypress during an attempted robbery.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deadly shooting happened in the 3200 block of Spring Cypress during an attempted robbery.

One of the suspects reportedly died at the scene and the second suspect died at the hospital.
