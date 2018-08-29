Fire Dept: 2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World in Orlando, Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World. (OCFire Rescue via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Florida --
Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World. A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety early Wednesday.

The accident happened in Orange County just outside Disney property, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.


He says there were about 18 workers at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15 a.m. They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured. Jachles says that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths. The third worker sustained minor injuries.


Jachles says the sheriff's office and federal investigators are examining what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldscaffoldingcollapseworker deathFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots home invasion suspect who kicked in door
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her driveway
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
Morton Ranch HS student arrested for alleged threat
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Gunman on the run after shooting teen multiple times near park
Show More
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
Will Houston wear sweaters or shorts when winter appears?
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
More News