2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas --
Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two workers at a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

KMBC-TV reports that Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy says the shooting happened Tuesday at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district.

No students were hurt.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting suspect fled and tried to carjack someone at a car wash. Police say shots were fired but no one was hit. The suspect stole another vehicle at gunpoint a few minutes later.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Lacy and district spokeswoman Kaci Brutto haven't responded to phone messages left by The Associated Press.
