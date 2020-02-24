2 women were robbed at gunpoint in Rice Village

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were held at gunpoint and robbed near Rice Village Saturday night.While walking home from dinner on Kelvin Dr., the women say two men approached them and demanded they give them their bags.The victims say when one of them took longer to hand her purse over because it was hanging across her body, the robbers put guns to their heads."The randomness of something like this just lets you know you never know when you're vulnerable," one of the women told ABC13.The women noticed a white car coming toward them which they thought was someone stopping to help. Turns out, it was actually a getaway vehicle for the suspects."There's fear. All my neighbors are worried," the other victim said. "No one wants to walk into the village now, and we can't live that way."The two friends were only a block away from their home. They said they want more patrols and street lights around the area for safety.