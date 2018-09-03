PEDESTRIAN KILLED

2 women fatally hit by car while trying to help dog in roadway in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating an accident that killed two pedestrians in Dickinson Sunday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on FM 517 at Houston Avenue.

When officers arrived, two victims were dead on the scene and two vehicles were in the roadway.

Authorities say a driver of a third vehicle that appeared to be involved in the accident also remained at the scene.

A family member says the two women were trying to help a dog in the road when they were hit by a car. The women, ages 66 and 69, were dead by the time officers arrived.

Detectives, along with an accident reconstruction team and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, were called to the scene.

FM 517 was completely closed to traffic for hours during the investigation.
