W. Harris Co. welfare check leads deputies to 2 women's bodies, sheriff says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies performing a welfare check in west Harris County on Monday afternoon came across two women's bodies.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed an investigation got underway after units responded to the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court, which is near Westfield Village Drive and Kieth Harrow Boulevard, at 4:26 p.m.

At least one of the women appeared to have signs of trauma, Gonzalez said.

Preliminary info indicated the women were mother and daughter, the sheriff added.

The sheriff's office didn't say whether deputies were looking for anyone or if any arrests were made.

Crime scene and homicide investigators were called to the home, which holds a Katy address.

