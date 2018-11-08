2 teens shot to death at apartment complex in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two teens are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m.

According to the authorities, the two teens were found shot to death inside an apartment.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

