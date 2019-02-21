An 18-year-old is dead and another 18-year-old was shot in the stomach after bullets started flying during a fist fight in southwest Houston.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Dunlap.Authorities say two people were fighting at the bottom of a stairwell, when it escalated into the shooting.Police found the body of the 18-year-old who was killed in the parking lot. The second teen was shot near the stairwell and is expected to survive.The two victims were bystanders. They were not involved in the fight, officials say.Police also said some of the bullets went into an apartment where a baby was sleeping.The sister of the teen who died says he was about to graduate high school."He was going to school. (He) and his brother were going to graduate in May together, and now he's gone. He can't even walk across the stage," she told ABC13.Authorities say they don't know how many suspects were involved.