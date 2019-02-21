2 teens shot, 1 of them fatally, during fist fight in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting in southwest Houston leaves 18-year-old dead, a second 18-year-old injured.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old is dead and another 18-year-old was shot in the stomach after bullets started flying during a fist fight in southwest Houston.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Dunlap.

Authorities say two people were fighting at the bottom of a stairwell, when it escalated into the shooting.

Police found the body of the 18-year-old who was killed in the parking lot. The second teen was shot near the stairwell and is expected to survive.

The two victims were bystanders. They were not involved in the fight, officials say.

Police also said some of the bullets went into an apartment where a baby was sleeping.

The sister of the teen who died says he was about to graduate high school.

"He was going to school. (He) and his brother were going to graduate in May together, and now he's gone. He can't even walk across the stage," she told ABC13.

Authorities say they don't know how many suspects were involved.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chasing involving man in stolen ambulance
Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Coast Guard lieutenant accused of targeting lawmakers, media
City of Houston and fire union in dispute over letter
4th measles case confirmed in Harris County
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
Show More
2019 Rodeo Cook-off forecast
High school student arrested for violent robbery
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Teen survives 50-foot plunge from bridge while taking selfie
Intense video shows professional skier stuck under avalanche
More News