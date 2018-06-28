2 teen girls who vanished from The Woodlands Mall missing now for 4 days

EMBED </>More Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE GIRLS? Akira Moten and Jacy Gamon vanished Saturday from The Woodlands Mall. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating two teens who disappeared from The Woodlands Mall.

Deputies say 15-year-old Jacy Gamon and 14-year-old Akira Moten ran away from their caretakers while at the mall on Saturday and have not been seen since.

Jacy was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word "BLESS" on it and black, ripped jeans.

She is described as standing at 5'5" tall, weighing 126 lbs., with blue eyes and brown curly hair.

Akira had a black shimmer tank top with tie dye pants.

She is described as standing at 5'3" tall, weighing 105 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where these girls are, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876.

After 5 p.m., you can call 936-760-5800 and choose option No. 3 when prompted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagersmissing teenagermallThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News