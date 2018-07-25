EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3820597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the driver in a fatal crash will be charged.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3820594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say 2 teens were killed in a drunk driving crash in northeast Harris County.

Two teenagers are dead after a violent crash involving a 17-year-old suspected drunk driver overnight in northeast Harris County.Deputies say the 16-year-old girls were both passengers in a Nissan sedan with the teen driver who was speeding southbound in the 18300 block of Timber Forest.The driver lost control and slammed into trees in the median, splitting the vehicle in half.One of the girls died at the scene. The second girl was flown to the hospital, where she died.The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Authorities believe he was drinking."Just to see the devastation, how the metal is torn in half. This is not a major roadway. To see the short distance traveled to speed, you lose control, it's very violent," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Lives torn and lost and families impacted. It's very tragic."All three teenagers attended Atascocita High School. One of the girls who died was a sophomore.Gonzalez said the driver will be charged as an adult.