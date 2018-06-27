2 teens charged with capital murder after woman found dead in her garage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe they've found two teens responsible for killing a Houston woman, stealing her car and leaving her body to decompose in her garage.

Clara Jeanne Barna was found dead at her home in the 12000 block of Leader Street last Friday night, after neighbors reported a foul smell.


David Paul Jones and Teihjon Shannon, both age 17, have been charged with capital murder in Barna's death.

They're accused of stealing her maroon colored 2003 Buick LeSabre, and driving it during a dine-and-dash at a Denny's restaurant, just five miles away from the scene.

Exclusive surveillance video from the business shows two men walking into the business around 9:30 p.m. on June 20, two days before the victim's body was discovered.

Employees told Eyewitness News the men ordered around $50 in food, then tried to leave without paying.

A manager who followed them out told ABC13 both men begged him not to call the police and offered up a cell phone in exchange.

Family members say Barna wasn't married and didn't have any children, but she was active in Houston community groups.
