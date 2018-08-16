TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --The two remaining suspects in the murder of Texas City mother Lucy Bertrand are in custody, police said Wednesday.
The Texas City Police Department was searching for Cory Thomas McCray, 19, and a female juvenile suspect after Bertrand's death on Aug. 9. Amy Lynne Medina, 37, was already in custody in connection with the killing.
Bertrand's body was found in her home in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue. Her family said her cellphone and jewelry were taken.
Medina was arrested on an unrelated warrant Friday evening, the day after the murder.
While in custody, she was charged with the murder of Bertrand. She remains in jail, with a bond set at $250,000.
An arrest warrant was issued for two alleged accomplices.
According to court documents, Bertrand was stabbed and beaten to death in a robbery plotted by Medina. In an interview with police, Medina said that she was upset because Bertrand accused her of stealing money.
Medina said that she went to Bertrand's house on Aug. 8, and two men stormed into the house and beat them both, but she was able to break free and run away.
Bertrand's father told authorities a different story, according to court documents. He says Medina went to his daughter's house to "pretend to hang out."
Court documents suggest the robbery and murder was designed to look like a home invasion, but was all planned by Medina.
The family is asking for help with funeral expenses and has a GoFundMe page set up under the name Lucy Bertrand.