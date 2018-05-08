2 teens accused of killing man while buying LSD in west Houston parking garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Jace Weeks (pictured) is one of two men now charged in the fatal shooting of another man in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a dispute over the price of LSD led two teens to kill a man in a west Houston parking garage.

Jace Weeks and Devyn Durham, both 19, were arrested and charged in the murder of Sam Kyle James, 31, last week.

According to Houston police, James' body was found on April 30 at his apartment complex in the 600 block of Dairy Ashford. Investigators said he had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting was initially believed to be the result of a carjacking, although the victim's car was not stolen.

RELATED: Man shot to death in parking garage may have been targeted

On Tuesday, Houston police said Weeks allegedly confessed to shooting James after he and Durham drove from Lufkin to Houston to buy drugs.

According to investigators, the men got into an argument over the cost of LSD, and James was shot after opening the passenger door of his car.

Weeks and Durham were charged in James' death on Sunday. Weeks turned himself in to authorities on Monday and is being held in the Harris County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Durham was taken into custody on Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase near Lufkin. He remains in custody in the Angelina County jail.

WATCH: Jeff Ehling reports from parking garage where body was found
EMBED More News Videos

New information on man found shot to death in parking garage in west Houston

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found shot to death in west Houston parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at a parking garage where a man's body was found overnight.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderman killedcarjackingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News