2 teens and 1 adult injured when ATV flips over in Crosby: Sheriff

@HCSOTexas units responded to an ATV crash (flipped over) at Xtreme Off Road Park locates at 1927 Gulf Pump Rd. Two teen females have been lifeflighted. The operator, an adult male, has been transported by ambulance and is possibly under the influence. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NSv4GwwerU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens and one adult have been hospitalized following an ATV crash in Crosby, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Crews responded Sunday evening to a flipped over ATV incident at Xtreme Off Road Park at 1927 Gulf Pump Road.According to Gonzalez, two teen females were transported by LifeFlight, while the operator of the ATV, an adult male, was transported by ambulance.Authorities believe the driver of the ATV was traveling at a fast rate of speed and stared doing donuts when he lost control.Authorities believe the driver may have been under the influence.We do not know the conditions of the victims.