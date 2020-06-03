vandalism

2 teenage girls wanted for vandalizing Montgomery Junior HS

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage girls are wanted for breaking into the Montgomery Junior High School campus and causing more than $300,000 worth of damages.

It happened over Memorial Day weekend, according to police. Officers responded to an alarm at the school's campus on Steward Creek Road on May 24.

Police said the two girls vandalized a portable building and caused significant water damage to other parts of the campus.

In the photo above, the two girls are seen walking through the school's campus on their cell phones.



The girls appear to be between 12 and 16 years old, according to investigators. They're wanted for first degree criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) or the Montgomery ISD Police Department at 936-276-2200

You can also leave an online tip by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomerymontgomery countyvandalismteenagerschool safetysurveillanceteensurveillance cameraschoolscaught on tapeschoolcaught on videoteenagerscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
3 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti returns on overpass
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes initial landfall in Mexico
Peaceful moments during Houston George Floyd march
3 more cops charged in George Floyd's death, murder charge upped
Texans players encouraged to be at Floyd funeral, O'Brien says
SPONSORED: Mom runs for healthcare workers who saved twins' lives
1 killed in motorcycle gang shootout at Spring bar
Texans could receive up to a year of unemployment benefits
Show More
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Texas Renaissance Festival may look different for 2020 season
How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
How fighting racial injustice can impact mental health
More TOP STORIES News