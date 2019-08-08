2 teen boys shot in Fort Bend County after being chased in car over argument: deputies

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in Fort Bend County are searching for the person they say shot into a car carrying four teenagers near Fresno.The shooting happened in the Teal Run Meadows neighborhood along FM-521 between FM-2234 and Trammel-Fresno Road at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the four teens were involved in an argument with the suspected shooter and met up in Houston."The argument went south, (and the) victims in this car left the location and got chased by the shooter and got shot at," said FBCSO Lt. Scott Soland.Deputies say a 17-year-old was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old was shot in the back.Both teen boys are expected to survive.The teens drove back home for help after the shooting and their car had at least one bullet hole in the trunk.Deputies say they have a good idea who the shooter is.