2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane

EMBED </>More Videos

2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane

UTAH --
Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenage boys they say stole a small airplane at a private airstrip in rural eastern Utah and flew about 15 miles before landing successfully at Vernal Regional Airport.

The Desert News reported the 14- and 15-year-old boys stole the single-engine Cessna Thursday from a private airstrip in Jensen along U.S. Highway 40 about 15 miles west of the Colorado line.

The Uintah County sheriff's office said they left a group home earlier this week and were staying with friends in the Jensen area.

They apparently gained access to a tractor and drove to the airstrip, where they took off in the plane and were spotted flying low along US 40 near Gusher.

They were arrested at the airport and being held Thursday at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old driver charged after deadly carjacking crash
1 teen dead, 2 hurt in mall shooting prior to Black Friday
Naked man dies after terrorizing Whataburger in SW Houston
What Houston's Black Friday shopping was like in 1980s
Houston SPCA offering lower adoption fees at Neiman Marcus
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Mom and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old's death
Deputy's car crashes into bedroom missing woman by inches
Show More
President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
HTOWN TAKEOVER: UH to battle Memphis in push for championship
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
FBI asks deer hunters for help to find missing teen
Martha Stewart's first Uber ride was a 'mess inside and out'
More News