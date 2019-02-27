18-year-old fired shots from rooftop that killed 2 brothers, police say

Marlon Valdez has been charged with capital murder in connection to the deadly ambush shooting that left two brothers dead.

Police say one of the two people arrested after the ambush-style rooftop shooting that killed two brothers was the one who pulled the trigger.

According to Houston police, they arrested 18-year-old Marlon Valdez and 20-year-old Rene Moreno.

Valdez was arrested and charged after their investigation led them to a home on Maxey Road, about a mile away from the shooting on Eastbrook.

Over the weekend, police surrounded a home with guns drawn in the 600 block of Maxey, where investigators say they were led to following the shooting that left two dead and two wounded.

Valdez was picked up by SWAT and HPD from an apartment complex Saturday afternoon on a separate felony warrant for evading.

"We wanted all resources on hand to make sure if this goes down, no one gets injured," HPD assistant chief Henry Gaw said.

On Wednesday, police announced Moreno's arrest as part of the case.

Jose Aguilar, 18, and Maximo Aguilar, 20, were killed when, police say, they were hit by rounds from a high-powered rifle.

