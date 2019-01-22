2 stabbed during argument at motel along North Freeway

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were stabbed during an argument at a motel along the North Freeway Tuesday morning, deputy constables say.

Paramedics responded to the motel on the North Freeway near Greenforest around 2:30 a.m. after reports of the stabbing.

When they arrived, they found two people stabbed.

One of them was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The second person was alert and talking.

No suspects are in custody.

Officials don't know what sparked the argument that led to the stabbing.
