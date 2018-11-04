Patrol officers are investigating two males shot near the bus stop at 500 Seminar Dr. At least one was transported to a hospital. CC1 #Hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2018

Houston police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near a METRO bus stop in northeast Houston.According to police, the two victims were getting off the bus around 11:39 a.m. in the 500 block of Seminar Drive.One victim was transported to the hospital, and the second's victim condition is unknown.Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot.