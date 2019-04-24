Suspects wanted in shooting that injured 2 men in Channelview

Harris County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for two shooting suspects who crashed their car on Cedar Street in Channelview pic.twitter.com/Qs6TK1ffVf — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 24, 2019

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that injured two men in Channelview overnight.It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Cedar Street.Deputies said someone in a gold car fired shots, hitting two people in another vehicle.The victims ended up crashing in a ditch after they were shot.The suspects in the gold car also crashed but ran off.The victims were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive from the gunshot wounds.This story is developing. We'll bring you more updates as they become available.