Suspects wanted in shooting that injured 2 men in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that injured two men in Channelview overnight.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Cedar Street.

Deputies said someone in a gold car fired shots, hitting two people in another vehicle.

The victims ended up crashing in a ditch after they were shot.

The suspects in the gold car also crashed but ran off.



The victims were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive from the gunshot wounds.

This story is developing. We'll bring you more updates as they become available.
