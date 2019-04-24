Suspects wanted in shooting that injured 2 men in Channelview

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Cedar Street.
Deputies said someone in a gold car fired shots, hitting two people in another vehicle.
The victims ended up crashing in a ditch after they were shot.
The suspects in the gold car also crashed but ran off.
Harris County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for two shooting suspects who crashed their car on Cedar Street in Channelview pic.twitter.com/Qs6TK1ffVf— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 24, 2019
The victims were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive from the gunshot wounds.
This story is developing. We'll bring you more updates as they become available.