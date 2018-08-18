2 shot at high school football game in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Two men are in the hospital Saturday morning after being shot at a preseason high school football game.

Deputies say the shooting happened last night during the fourth quarter of the game.

newly released video shows people in the stands and on the field running for their lives after the shots were fired.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two students.

"We started running towards the fence instead of the road to get away, and go as far as we could. I got cuts from jumping over the fence," a student said.

Investigators say the two people shot were not students. They are still searching for a motive ad the person who opened fire.
