Crime & Safety

2 shot after fight at Sugar Land pub

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say two people were shot at a Sugar Land pub early Wednesday morning.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two people were shot at a Sugar Land pub early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fight at Pennison's Sports Pub on Settlers Way and Highway 6.

Police say one of those victims was hit in the leg and had to be taken to the hospital. The other victim had a bullet graze injury to the leg, and was treated at the scene.

Police have charged 32-year-old Christopher Michael with aggravated assault. The victims are expected to survive.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysugar landbarshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Motorcyclist hits and kills dog in crash on Crosby Freeway
Do not eat fish caught in Houston Ship Channel: Officials
14-year-old earns $200,000 by playing Fortnite
Catholic school counselor to lose job over same-sex marriage
Show More
Dog dies during ear cleaning procedure
Mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' her daughter
Woman rescues trapped cat from manhole in Museum District
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
More TOP STORIES News