2 shot after fight at Sugar Land pub

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two people were shot at a Sugar Land pub early Wednesday morning.According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fight at Pennison's Sports Pub on Settlers Way and Highway 6.Police say one of those victims was hit in the leg and had to be taken to the hospital. The other victim had a bullet graze injury to the leg, and was treated at the scene.Police have charged 32-year-old Christopher Michael with aggravated assault. The victims are expected to survive.